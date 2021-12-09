Sarova Hotels To Lock Out Unvaccinated Guests From December 21

Sarova Hotels and Resorts Kenya has announced plans to deny unvaccinated guests services in all its facilities as the festive season approaches.

In a statement to newsrooms on Thursday, the management said the decision is in line with a directive issued by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on November 21, 2021.

The directive that will take effect on December 21 applies to all guests who have attained the age of 18 years and above.

“As announced by the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Health in a statement dated 21 November 2021, the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus (NERC) has directed that with effect from 21 December 2021, it will be mandatory for guests to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination prior to use of our facilities,” the statement reads in part.

“…As part of our continued commitment to our guests, we continue to be guided by updates from the Kenya Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).”

The Ministry of Health directive also applies to bars and restaurants.

Kenyans who will not have been fully vaccinated, Kagwe said, will also miss all in-person government services.

The services include Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Education, National Transport Service Authority (NTSA), Immigration, hospital and prison visitations and port services among others.

The measures are aimed at increasing the rate of vaccination ahead of the festive season.

Important Announcement: COVID VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS. As announced by the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Health in a statement dated 21st November 2021. Please note that It is mandatory for guests to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination prior to use of our facilities. pic.twitter.com/QRDuRPvErc — Sarova Hotels Kenya (@SarovaHotelsKen) December 9, 2021

