Sarova Hotels Repurpose 80 Rooms Into Offices As Tough Economic Times Persist

Sarova Hotels and Resort has reopened its restaurants; Thorn Tree and Flame Tree, three months after the government ordered shut restaurants to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19.

According to the hotels Managing Director Jimi Kariuki, the restaurants located at Sarova Panafric and Sarova Stanley will operate between 7 am and 7.30pm daily.

They will offer dine-in, take away as well as delivery services.

As a way to bridge revenue lost due to the pandemic, Sarova Panafric has repurposed 80 rooms into working spaces for those seeking to work away from their homes.

“We are delighted to be able to open in the current climate and have reinvented our offering to suite our customers and ensure that they are comfortable and safe as they enjoy our services.

“We also have firm plans to re-open our other city restaurants including Lido at Sarova Whitesands, Cinnamon at Sarova Woodlands and Thorn tree at the Stanley which are currently in the process of finalizing re-opening procedures and will announce once they are up and running,” Mr Kariuki said.

In combating the spread of the deadly virus, the hotel will employ the following protocols; frequently cleaned, sanitized and disinfected surfaces after every guest use, linen-less tables in the restaurants, social distancing and spaced seating.

Sanitized tableware and glassware after every guest use, QR coded and website menu availability, contactless payment options as well as guest signage reminders on safe hygiene practices, are also some of the laid down guidelines.

Upon request, guests will be offered disposable cutlery, menus, paper serviettes, and condiments.

To minimize contact between the in-house guest and the waiting team, Sarova will incorporate digital in–room menus, contactless delivery – placement outside the room, and providing the option of disposable cutlery, crockery, and glassware.

Further, gloves and masks will be worn as standard during all room service deliveries.

In thr kitchen area, the hotel has enhanced already existing hygiene protocols such as reinforcement of food management safety system, strong procedures on cleaning and sanitizing food contact surfaces, strong procedures on cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting non-food contact surfaces, and spaced-out work stations.

Tourism CS Najib Balala has in the past noted that restaurants will only be reopened after strictly adhering to MOH guidelines.

The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit industries by the spread of coronavirus.

Villa Rosa Kempinski, Dusit D2, Fairmont are some of the hotels that have let go of their staff as tough economic times persist.

