Sarova Hotels ‘Donates’ Rotten Food to COVID-19 Front Line Workers at KNH

Sarova Hotels Kenya today has donated ready-to-eat food to Covid-19 front line health workers at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), which the recipients have said to be rotten and stinking.

The food was delivered by Sarova Managing Director Jimi Kariuki and received by Dr Evanson Kamuri today.

However, workers who spoke to Kahawa Tungu on condition of anonymity say that most of the food was stinking and not fit for human consumption.

They have refused to eat the food.

The food seen by this writer looked like leftovers that were being disposed by the hotel.

Most of the plates had a mixture of githeri (cooked maize and beans), potatoes and steamed rice, which is not the norm for such foods to be mixed in one plate in the Kenyan set-up.

Donation of foods during such times is a good gesture towards the fight against Covid-19, but it should not be a way of disposing expired foodstuffs, especially to the front line soldiers, the health workers.

“Sarova can do much better. Hii ni madharau ama nini (Is this an insult)?” posed one of the workers who spoke to this writer.

