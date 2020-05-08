Sarova Hotels To Cease Management Of Two Lodges In Taita Hills Effective July, 1

Sarova Hotels and Resorts Kenya has announced cessation in the management of two lodges within Taita Hills wildlife Sanctuary effective July 1, 2020.

Through a statement by the Managing Director Jimi Kariuki, the Sarova Taita Hills Game Lodge and Sarova Salt Lick Game Lodge will no longer be operated under the Sarova Hotels portfolio.

“We announce that effective 1 July 2020, Sarova Hotels and Resorts Kenya will cease management Sarova Taita Hills Game Lodge and Sarova Salt Lick Game Lodge both located within Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. As such from that date, we will no longer be operated under the Sarova Hotels portfolio,” read part of the statement.

Further, the managing director indicated that all the contracts and commitments that were made by the hotels in reference to the two lodges will be honored up to June 30, to ensure a seamless transition.

The two lodges have been under the management of the aforementioned for 13 years. Reports indicate that the move was arrived at following a mutual agreement between Sarova Hotels and the lodge owners.

In September last year, a similar move took place as the hotel announced its plan to cease the management of the Spirit of the Masai Mara starting November 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected businesses especially the Hotel industry where some branches have been forced to close down or scale down by retrenching some of its staff.

The trend affects businesses globally as restaurants are closed and those that are open have to do do so under stringent measures.

Currently, coronavirus cases in the country stand at 607 with 29 fatalities and 197 recoveries.

