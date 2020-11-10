Sarah Wairimu Claims Cohen Was Killed While She Was In Custody, To Contest Will

Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu wants murder charges against her dropped.

In a petition filed through her lawyer, Philip Murgor, Wairimu who was in 2019 charged with her husband’s murder, wants the trial declared a mistrial.

According to the accused person, the deceased was murdered when she was still in custody and the body dumped in a septic tank in their Kitsuru home.

She claimed that her husband’s killers orchestrated the murder but are enjoying the protection of the DCI.

These well known people, she said, wanted to lock her out of Cohen’s will.

“My husband was murdered by people who wanted to grab our Sh500 million matrimonial home in Kitisuru. They had me arrested on August 28, 2020 then colluded with investigators to implicate me after planting his body in a septic tank while I was in custody,” she said.

Wairimu is also looking to contest the highly publicised will of the former Philips electronics boss.

In his alleged will, Cohen left 50 percent of his wealth to his sister, Gabrielle Straten and the rest to his niece and nephew.

His estranged wife did not get a dime even after she claimed that some of the wealth was acquired jointly by the two of them.

Murgor stated that the will after being subjected to an expert’s analysis was found to be a forgery.

“The purported Will that did not leave her anything was fraudulently procured. It was done by powerful forces who want to grab her matrimonial home. It is so unfortunate that she is being depicted as a stranger in her own home,” Murgor said.

In court papers, Wairimu argued that police seized her phones without a warrant. She also noted that they accessed privileged information including conversations between herself and her lawyer.

She also wants the DCI to hand over her vehicles, house and her two dogs; Major and Snow.

The accused person wants the petition heard by a three-judge bench.

The court on Friday directed the DCI, DPP, police IG and the Attorney General to respond to the petition in seven days.

The case will be mentioned on November 31.

