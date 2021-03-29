Sarah Obama Dies At Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital

Sarah Obama, the grandmother to former US President Barack Obama, has died at a hospital in Kisumu.

According to the family, Mama Sarah passed on today morning while receiving treatment at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital.

She has passed on aged 99 years.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has commemorated Mama Sarah as a Matriarch who single-handedly kept the family going after the husband departed.

“In the passing of Mama Sarah Obama, we have lost a matriarch who lived ahead of her time. She single-handedly kept the family going long after the husband departed,” Raila tweeted.

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o also remembered Mama Sarah as a motherly figure who mobilized funds to pay school fees for orphans and vulnerable children.

“Mama Sarah was not only a role model of the larger Obama family and a motherly figure to many people. She was a philanthropist who helped to mobilize funds to pay school fees for many orphans and vulnerable children. She also supported many widows. May her Soul Rest in Peace.” Reads the statement from Nyong’o.

