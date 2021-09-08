Sarah Cohen Protests Death of Dog in Karen Shelter

Widow of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen has protested the death of one of her dogs in the care of Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) in Karen.

According to Sarah Wairimu, she received the news of Major’s demise on June 26.

The agency, she said, informed her that the dog had died of cancer.

KSPCA resident veterinarian Dr James Nyariki said they found a large mass in Major’s abdomen.

Read: Sarah Cohen Accuses DCI Of Lying About Dogs Whereabouts, Wants Them Released Into Her Custody

He was also lethargic, anorexic, and having blood in the urine.

“An ultrasound scan and X-ray confirmed the presence of the solid mass. The abdominal ultrasound scan revealed an enlarged spleen with a splenic mass of approximately 12–13 cm. The liver appeared normal. No other masses were visualised in the abdomen,” said Dr Nyariki.

“The clinical signs and the imaging report showing a splenic mass indicates the probability of haemangioma or hemangiosarcoma… Exploratory laparotomy is indicated to guide on surgical intervention to be done.”

Major was on painkillers for a while but died days later.

Read Also: Cohen’s Widow Sarah Wairimu In Fresh Fight For Kitisuru Home, Vehicle

Wairimu’s lawyer, Phillip Murgor, said his client was on her way to Nairobi when she received the news.

“This proves that investigations have always been driven by the ulterior motive of interfering with the estate of Tob Cohen, and the personal property of Sarah Wairimu Cohen,” he said.

In 2019, Sarah tried to get custody of Major and Snow.

Then, Sarah accused DCI of lying about the dogs whereabouts. The rottweilers were said to be held at the Police Dog Section, claims that were found to be false.

Read Also: Court Declines To Drop Murder Charges Against Tob Cohen’s Widow Sarah Wairimu

They were actually being sheltered at KSCPCA on the DCI’s instructions.

The court has allowed Sarah to pick her personal belongings, clothes, shoes, handbags, and grooming tools from her matrimonial Kitisuru home.

She has, however, been denied access to foods and alcohol, car, daughter’s belongings, the dogs “Major and Snow”, electronics, files from her office and paintings.

She is facing murder charges alongside businessman Peter Karanja.

Sarah and Karanja are out on a Sh2 million bail, each.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...