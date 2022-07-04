Sankok Quits Politics To Concentrate on Private Businesses

Nominated MP David Sankok has declared his exit from politics.

In an interview with Spice FM on Monday, Mr Sankok stated that he will not be running for any elective office in the upcoming elections in order to concentrate on his businesses.

“The issue of contesting is a personal decision. I decided this time round not to seek any elective position. I need to focus on my businesses because I started engaging in the advocacy of people with disabilities at a very early age, so I never had space to develop myself and that is what it is,” said the lawmaker.

The Persons living With Disabilities (PWDs) representative in the National Assembly said he will continue championing their rights.

“If you’ve followed debates in Parliament, you’ve probably noticed that I always arrive on time for debates and always leave after the Speaker. I am always on time because I don’t want anything to go by without me bringing up the issue of persons with disabilities. I was recognized as the best performing male MP for three years,” he added.

Read: Sankok to be Charged for Improper Firearm Storage

The lawmaker added that politics has cost him money and that he has experienced frustrations since entering active politics in 2017.

“Politics in Kenya is very hard. It is a very tough game where everyone thinks you are their property. I’m not used to giving out free things. As a disabled person, I have struggled. I can’t just give out money freely,” he said.

Sankok is currently facing improper storage of a firearm charges following the death of his 15-year-old son who allegedly committed suicide in May.

This was after government pathologist Johansen Oduor conducted a second autopsy on the minor which revealed that he died from a single gunshot to the head.

According to the Firearms Act, all licensed gun owners are supposed to store their weapons and ammo in a safe that is challenging for anyone without the necessary combination lock to open.

