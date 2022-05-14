Sankok to be Charged for Improper Firearm Storage

Nominated Mp David Sankok will be prosecuted for improperly storing a firearm after his 15 year old son used it to commit suicide early this month.

The burial for the minor was held on Saturday after a second autopsy by government pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that he had died from a single gunshot to the head.

The deceased was buried at their family home in Ewaso Nyiro, Narok county. Investigators privy to the case indicated that the nominated senator is set to prosecuted after the son’s burial.

The firearms Act stipulates that all licensed gun holders should store their firearms and ammunition in a secure location, preferably a safe that would be difficult to access without a required combination lock.

“Each store shall be, and be maintained constantly, secure to the satisfaction of the licensing officer, and shall have only one means of entry thereto, which shall be provided with two locks, of which master-keys shall be delivered to, and retained by, the licensing officer,” says the Firearms Act.

Gun holders who fail to comply with the stipulations risk a one year prison sentence, a Sh10,000 fine or both.

It is still not clear the circumstances surrounding the son’s death, although prior investigations reveal that he was able to access his father’s shotgun and take his own life.

