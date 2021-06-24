Sankale Fired For Cyber Bullying, Defamation of Varsity – Maasai Mara University Council

Maasai Mara University Council has dismissed claims that Spencer Sankale Ololchike, the institution’s chief finance officer, was fired for appearing on an exposé dubbed Mara Heist back in 2019 on Citizen TV.

In a statement, the council said Sankale was not the only whistleblower at the institution of higher learning and was fired for “his unrelenting insolence, cyber bullying, libel and defamation towards his employer, among other documented cases of gross misconduct.”

Council chairman Dr Kennedy Ole Kerei claimed that Sankale has defamed the council and management of the varsity and when he was summoned to appear before the council to shed more light on the graft allegations, he was arrogant and declined to table evidence to back the claims.

“Contrary to media reports, Mr. Ololchike was NOT dismissed because of his whistle-blowing activities, but due to his unrelenting insolence, cyber bullying, libel and defamation towards his employer, among other documented cases of gross misconduct. Mr Ololchike is NOT the only whistle-blower in Maasai Mara University. There are more than twenty (20) whistle-blowers and state witnesses who are working harmoniously in the institution,” the statement issued on Wednesday read.

The council added, “During the meeting, Mr Ololchike declined and/or failed to provide any information on the allegations he made. He also declined and/or failed to produce any evidence of his allegations. Instead, he chose to display total disrespect, disdain, contempt, arrogance and condescension towards the Council in the ensuing interaction in the said meeting.”

On September 7, 2020, the council wrote to Sankale to provide written responses to his claims, a request he once again dismissed.

“His concerted smear campaign gained traction because of his public image as a whistle-blower. For example, during his campaign for the seat of Secretary of Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU) – Maasai Mara University Chapter in May 2021, Mr Ololchike incessantly abused, maligned and defamed both the Council and Management of the University,” said the council.

Further, the university claimed that Sankale’s continued smear campaign of the institution has cost them various local and foreign partners.

“A number of partners, both local and foreign, have either suspended or cancelled their collaborations with the University,” the statement read.

Sankale was fired last week for sustained insolence to the employer, cyberbullying, malicious representation, libel, defamation and falsely maligning the image and reputation of the University.

