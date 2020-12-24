Nairobi City Stars Coach Sanjin Alagic On The Spot For Allegedly Calling Vihiga United Players ‘Black Monkeys’

Nairobi City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic is on the spot for allegedly calling Vihiga United players “Black Monkeys.”

According to Vihiga’s coach Sammy Okoth, the incident occured at half time during their Kenyan Premier League game at Utalii Grounds on Wednesday.

“He shouted to my players calling the Black Monkeys and even the fourth official heard him,” Sammy told Goal.com.

“We wanted to boycott the game but he (fourth official) convinced us to play stating he has captured the incident,” he added.

City Stars have immediately swung to the defence of the 43-year-old Bosnian manager, rubbishing the assertions as “baseless.”

“The club and all of its employees firmly stand by Sanjin during this time, and is stoic in its belief in him as a personality that has never done anything other than fit in with, and amplify, Nairobi City Stars and Jonathan Jackson Foundation values at all times.

“To make baseless allegations of such gravity against an individual that has never shown such tendencies is intolerable,” the club’s statement reads.

