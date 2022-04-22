Kenya’s Sanda Ojiambo Appointed Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Global Compact

Sanda Ojiambo, a Kenyan administrator, has been named Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Global Compact.

The appointment of Ojiambo to the role was announced by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

She served as the Executive Director of the UN Global Compact for the past two years, directing the formulation and implementation of an acceleration plan to grow the global collective impact of business; uphold the Global Compact’s Ten Principles, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Ojiambo brings over 20 years of experience to this position spanning the development, UN and private sectors,” the United Nations said in a statement.

“Ojiambo will be responsible for leading the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, building the strategic partnerships needed to drive impact and advocacy at local and global levels. She will advise the Secretary-General and the Deputy Secretary-General on the contributions of the private sector to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, on the engagement of the United Nations with business and on key organizational partnerships with the private sector,” the statement read in part.

She will also manage and organize the UN Global Compact’s participation in UN inter-agency issues, as well as engage with key multilateral and international organizations and build new, innovative collaborations with the business sector.

She was previously the Head of Sustainable Business and Social Impact at Safaricom PLC, where she oversaw the execution of various local and worldwide public-private partnership initiatives between the telco and UN organizations.

Ojiambo has also worked for IPPF Africa, UNDP Somalia, and CARE Somalia, where she led public policy and capacity building projects in a variety of areas.

She earned a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in economics and international development from McGill University in Canada.

