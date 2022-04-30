in SPORTS

Football Icon Samuel Eto’o Samples Malindi

Eto'o in malindi
Football Icon Samuel Eto'o with family in Malindi. [Courtesy]

Legendary Cameroonian football player Samuel Eto’o has been secretly touring Malindi with his family.

In a Facebook post, the former Barcelona and Chelsea striker captioned a photo with him and family, saying “thank you Malindi.”

Read: Samuel Eto’o Backs Indomitable Lions Despite Afcon Disappointment

Kenya’s port town of Malindi is known for its Swahili-inspired architecture, laid-back atmosphere, fresh seafood, pristine beaches, and sunny weather.

Eto’o was recently elected the president of the Cameroon football body Fecofa. He successfully oversaw the hosting of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

MalindiSamuel Eto'o

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

mino raiola

Super Agent Mino Raiola Confirmed Dead