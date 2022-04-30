Football Icon Samuel Eto’o Samples Malindi

Legendary Cameroonian football player Samuel Eto’o has been secretly touring Malindi with his family.

In a Facebook post, the former Barcelona and Chelsea striker captioned a photo with him and family, saying “thank you Malindi.”

Read: Samuel Eto’o Backs Indomitable Lions Despite Afcon Disappointment

Kenya’s port town of Malindi is known for its Swahili-inspired architecture, laid-back atmosphere, fresh seafood, pristine beaches, and sunny weather.

Eto’o was recently elected the president of the Cameroon football body Fecofa. He successfully oversaw the hosting of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...