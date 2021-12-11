Ex-Barcelona Star Samuel Eto’o Elected Cameroon FA President

Former Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o has been elected as the new president of Cameroon FA (Fecofa).

The former African player of the year and Africa Cup of Nations winner floored the incumbent Seidou Mbombo Njoya by a considerable margin.

Eto’o, 40, bagged 43 votes against Njoya’s 31.

In the lead up to the polls, other candidates pulled out, leaving Njoya and Eto’o as the favourites.

Eto’o pledged to among other things boost Fecofa covers.

“I am running for this position in order to attract external funding and not reduce the already meagre revenues with unnecessary burdens,” said Eto’o.

