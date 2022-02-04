Samuel Eto’o Backs Indomitable Lions Despite Afcon Disappointment

Cameroon failed to qualify for the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon – losing 3-1 to Egypt on penalties on Thursday.

Newly elected Cameroon Football president Samuel Eto’o, however, feels the Indomitable Lions gave a commendable showing.

“Bravo Indomitable Lions for your brilliant performance at the 2021 Afcon.

“We may have not made it all the way to the finals, but our team has showed the world what us Cameroonians are capable of. This is not the end of the road.”

The loss was Cameroon’s first in the tournament they are hosting.

They will face Burkina Faso in the third-place play-off on Saturday.

