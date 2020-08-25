Samsung’s Find My Mobile Feature Now Offers Offline Option

The latest update of Samsung’s find my mobile feature enables it to work for Galaxy devices that are not connected to the internet. The feature is handy for users trying to locate their lost phones.

Max Weinbach of XDA Developers shared the news on Twitter after he spotted an ‘offline finding’ function on the feature. The function will leverage on the network of nearby Galaxy devices. This means that if you cannot locate your phone over WiFi or a data connection, nearby Galaxy devices may be able to locate it.

Once you enable ‘offline finding’, your phone will also be able to scan other devices, meaning you can help other people find their phones if you are within the range of the device.

The feature is not enabled by default. You will have to either enable it or disable it to suit your preference. You can also encrypt your offline location if you are concerned about your privacy.

Read: Samsung Working on a 600MP Camera, Better Than the Human Eye

Offline finding will become quite handy for many users especially when travelling. You may not have access to a WiFi connection or cellular data when on a trip and if your phone gets lost, it can be very frustrating.

It is reported that Samsung is sending out push notifications to users of Galaxy devices once they receive the latest find my device update. To activate, tap on the notification, go to settings and you will find the offline finding option. You can then toggle the feature on and off as per your wish.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu