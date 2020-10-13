Samsung Unveils The Galaxy A42 5G- Here are the Specs

Samsung has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Galaxy A42 5G. The unveiling happened ahead of Apple’s anticipated iPhone 12 event.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is the latest addition to Samsung’s A-series line up and is considered the most affordable 5G smartphone.

“We’re excited to bring to market our latest 5G smartphone within the A-Series line-up. The Galaxy A42 5G delivers premium features and innovation, powered ready for super-fast 5G network connectivity; it is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver next-generation connectivity to more people,” says James Kitto, VP of Sales at Samsung UK and Ireland.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6″ HD plus sAMOLED Infinity-U display. The phone comes with quad cameras with a 48 MP main camera, 8MP Ultra Wide Camera, 5MP Macro Camera and 5MP Depth Camera. It also has a 20MP front facing selfie camera.

Samsung A42 runs on a Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone can also support MicroSD of up to 1TB. It uses a 5,000mAh (typical) battery with 15W adaptive fast charging.

The Samsung A42 5G comes in three colours, the prism dot white, prism dot black and prism dot grey. As said earlier, it runs on the latest 5G network.

The phone will be available for sale from November 6th this year.

