Samsung Unveils Latest Galaxy S21 Flagship Series with 5G and No Charger

Samsung unveiled its latest flagship series of smartphones in the UNPACKED event held on Thursday evening. Following numerous leaks and guesses, the company launched the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Galaxy S21

This is the foundation phone for all three devices. It’s the smallest of the phones in the series and also the most affordable. It is also poised to be more affordable that the S20 series released in 2020.

The high end phone comes with Samsung’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. Compared to the S20, Samsung has adjusted some features to make the phone more affordable. For starters, it comes with a 6.2 inch AMOLED display screen with a maximum resolution of 2400×1080. The screen has an adaptive refresh rate of 48Hz to 120Hz giving a buttery feel whenever you’re scrolling through content.

The S21 design features a contoured camera hump with a plastic back.

The Snapdragon 888 chipset means the phone is fast. It also features 8GB of RAM with an option of 128GB or 256GB for internal storage. One thing worth noting is that Samsung has dropped the SD card slot for the phones, meaning you will not have any extra storage.

It comes with a trio of cameras: 12MP standard wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP ultra wide camera offering a 120 degree field of view and a 64MP telephoto. For the front/selfie camera,the S21 features a 10MP dual pixel camera.

Samsung says the camera features should “enable users of every skill level to get the best shot.” These include 8K snap that will allow you get clear images from 8K video footage, super steady video at 60fps and a new’Director’s view’ feature that will allow you to see, switch and select the best shots. The take feature also allows users to capture still and video formats with one tap.

The Galaxy S21 comes with a 4000mAh battery which according to Samsung, come with improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

The S21 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S21 plus has many corresponding features with the Galaxy S21.

A few differences to note however, is that its display screen is slightly bigger at 6.7 inches and comes with a glass back. It also has a bigger 4800mAh wireless fast charging battery, slightly bigger than the Galaxy S21’s.

Another notable feature is the Ultra-Wideband radio which will come in handy as more people transition to smart-homes. The feature will help you locate things attached to the Smart things tracker easily. Samsung says that the UW radio can also be set to unlock your car this year.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is packed with even more. It features a quad-core camera set-up comprising an Ultra Wide 12MP camera, a wide-angle 108MP camera with phase detection auto-focus and two 10 MP telephoto cameras featuring 3x optical zoom and 10x optical zoom respectively. For better focus, the rear camera comes with a laser auto-focus sensor. The front/selfie camera features a 40MP sensor with phase detection autofocus.

The camera also also features a Bright Night Sensor which will comes in handy in low-light photography. Users taking challenging shots will also get a boost from the phone camera’s 12MP Nonabinning technology which makes it easier to take shots in a dimly lit room or landcape at night. Noise reduction together with the improved Night mode are also note-worthy.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a 12GB RAM with an option of 128GB or 256GB internal storage. Users can also opt for the 16GB RAM/512GB internal storage version.

The high end phone features a 6.8 inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 10Hz to 120Hz giving users the best image while optimizing battery life. Speaking of which, the phone features a bigger 5000mAh battery compared to its smaller brothers.

Samsung has now brought its S pen to the Galaxy S21 flagship series.

“Samsung is bringing the fan favourite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacom’s technology. From drawing to note-taking to editing photos and signing documents, now you can unlock the power of the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra,” Samsung wrote on its blog.

You can also use existing S pens with the S21 Ultra although the experience will be limited as the Pens will not connect to the S21 Ultra via bluetooth.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Flagship series come with 5G capabilities; all come with the Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor , accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Android 11 OS and water resistance.

Apple seems to have set a precedent as the Galaxy S21 Flagship series will not come with a charger.

The prices for the phones; Samsung Galaxy S21 will cost you Sh100,999, S21 Plus Sh154,999 and the S21 Ultra will cost Sh169,999.

