Samsung Unveils Galaxy S22 Series Models During Unpacked Event

Samsung officially unveiled its latest Galaxy series during Wednesday’s Unpacked event. The company announced all premium iterations of the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that’s brighter and smarter with its fast refresh rate. The display can reach a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and can adjust the refresh rate from 10Hz to 120Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ boasts a larger 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a dynamic refresh rate of 10Hz to 120Hz and a brightness of 1,750 nits.

Read: Samsung Expected to Unveil Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watches on Aug 11

The Galaxy S22 has reduced 5mm in length, 0.6mm in breadth, and 0.3mm in thickness compared to the S21’s display, although it weighs about the same. It’s panels are also entirely made of Gorilla Glass Victus+

The S22 and S22+ come with the same chipset which is either a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or a 4nm Exynos 2200 depending on the market. Both come with an octa-core processor that has one Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. Both the S22 and S22+ are available in 8/128GB and 8/256GB capacities.

Likewise, the cameras of the Galaxy S22 duo are shared. The primary one is the Samsung GN5, which has a 50MP imager with 1.0m pixels that binns to a 12.5MP final snap with 2.0m pixels thanks to a 1/1.57″ imager.

Read also: Xiaomi Overtakes Samsung to take Top Spot in Global Smartphone Rankings

There’s also a 12MP 13mm ultrawide camera with no autofocus in front of a 1/2.55″ 1.4m sensor. There’s a 3x zoom camera with a 10MP sensor, rather than the predecessors’ 64MP digital zoom unit. The S22s have a 10MP fixed-focus camera for selfies.

The Galaxy S22 has a lesser 3,700mAh battery than its predecessor, which had a 4,000mAh battery. It uses the same maximum power of 25W to charge.

Both new Galaxies come pre-installed with Android 12 and OneUI 4.1. They also feature 5G on all of their variants and are waterproof to IP68 standards. They also come with Samsung’s ultrasonic fingerprint authentication system.

The phones are available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...