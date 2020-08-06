Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Galaxy Ecosystem

Samsung Electronics has launched the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the most powerful Note series yet.

In its Galaxy Unpacked virtual event livestreamed from Korea, Samsung also launched Tab S7 and S7+, versatile tablets for productivity and creativity; Galaxy Watch3, a premium smartwatch along with advanced health features; Galaxy Buds Live, stylish and ergonomic earbuds with amazing sound quality; and Galaxy Z Fold2, the next generation foldable smartphone with enhanced refinements.

The Galaxy Note20 series comes in two versions: Galaxy Note20 Ultra, designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in power and productivity, and Galaxy Note20, for broader Note users looking to maximize their time for work and play.

Now, on the Galaxy Note20 series, new S Pen and Samsung Notes features provide an even more powerful experience and extend to Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ for flexibility and convenience.

Read: Samsung Working on a 600MP Camera, Better Than the Human Eye

“A deeper relationship with Samsung’s long-standing partner, Microsoft, makes the Galaxy Note20 series and your Windows PC seamlessly work together,” the company said in a media statement.

The Galaxy Note20 series’ enhanced S Pen offers the ultimate writing experience so you can capture your ideas whenever inspiration strikes. The S Pen on the Galaxy Note20 series has more lifelike precision that gives you more accuracy and responsiveness. The S Pen’s five new Anywhere actions makes touchless navigation of your device – like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot – as simple as a flick of the wrist.

The Galaxy Note20 series also comes with 100 Xbox games, which you can play directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 5. The Galaxy Note20 series gaming experience is further up-leveled with its AI game booster and Bluetooth audio response optimization, and 240Hz touch latency on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

The devices also come with 21:9 aspect ratio and 24fps recording and an 8K camera for ultra-high resolution and a professional quality video experience. With the powerful Pro Video mode comes with pro-grade focus, audio, exposure, zoom speed control, and 120 fps video at FHD for cinematic-style videos.

For the first time with Samsung DeX, you can wirelessly connect the Galaxy Note20 series to a Smart TV when you need a bigger screen. Manage two screens simultaneously so you can text with your friends on the Galaxy Note20 series while watching a video in a Smart TV.

The devices can charge to more than 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Read: Safaricom And Samsung Extend Communication Support To Frontline Health Workers

“Samsung devices and services are designed to work together effortlessly, elevating not only your work and play, but everything that’s important to you. Take your Galaxy Note20 series to the next level by pairing it with other new additions to the Samsung Galaxy: Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, Galaxy Watch3, and Galaxy Buds Live. With these cutting-edge complements to the Note experience, you can work smarter, play longer, live healthier, and communicate better,” added the statement.

The tablets come with improved keyboard experience (keyboard sold separately as Book Cover Keyboard), and an improved S Pen with similar capabilities as the Galaxy Note20 series

When there’s no Wi-Fi network in sight, you can use Auto Hotspot to automatically tether other Galaxy devices to your 5G-enabled tablet.

“Maximize your productivity even further with tools such as Samsung Notes, S Pen, Book Cover Keyboard and Bluetooth mouse for the complete computing experience,” adds the statement.

Galaxy Watch3 is a next-generation companion for managing your routines, smashing your fitness goals, and taking ownership over your health.

The manufacturer describes tha watch as “built with premium materials and a slimmed-down version of the popular rotating bezel, Galaxy Watch3 features the craftsmanship of a luxury timepiece, while still being comfortable enough to wear all day and all night.”

Read: Images Of Samsung’s Latest Galaxy Z Flip 5G Leak

With the Blood oxygen feature, you can measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes. The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements, available in markets where these features have been authorized. When a potential fall is detected, your location will be sent immediately to pre-designated contacts. Running Analysis will help you run better, improve form and prevent injuries, while VO 2 max follows your cardio progress to provide insight into oxygen consumption. For those who want to stay fit while being at home, Samsung Health provides more than 120 different home training programs so you can track your workout progress on your watch.

Galaxy Buds Live combine AKG’s sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker compared to Galaxy Buds+, along with a bass duct, audio sounds deep and rich. Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit and also feature Active Noise Cancellation for open type.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. The Cover Screen is 6.2-inches and the massive Main Screen is 7.6-inches, making them both larger than the Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Note20 series and Tab S7 series will be available in select markets starting August 21, 2020.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu