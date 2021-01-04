Samsung to Launch Galaxy S21 Series During Unpacked Event on Jan 14, 2021

Samsung has sent out invites for its first UNPACKED event this year with its flagship series set to be launched officially on January 14, 2021.The event follows a series of leaks for devices expected to be unveiled at the event.

The devices anticipated in this year’s event include; The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra, An affordable foldable phone, Galaxy Buds Pro and more smart home items.

According to leaks doing the rounds online, Samsung might be discontinuing its Note Series as it introduces the S-pen to the Galaxy S-series. Speculations are rife that the change may be attributed to low NOTE sales or similarities between the NOTE and S-series hence the decision to do away with one. The announcement of S-pen support on January 14th might signify changes on the NOTE series.

The previous years have presented leaps in the development of the phone’s performance, cameras and other significant features. This year’s event is however deemed to present improvements of existing features such as brighter displays, faster performance and longer lasting batteries, and better cameras. Users who already have the S20 series may therefore not feel the need to upgrade.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus are expected to have few differences save for the size in display and battery size. The s21 Ultra is however expected to be more powerful with advanced technology.

Samsung is also expected to unveil a more affordable foldable phone phone at the event although the phone might be available later on in the year. They are expected to announce the Galaxy Fold 2 Lite or newer Z Fold devices at the event.

The Galaxy buds pro, with noise cancellation, which have already leaked are also expected at the event along with other Samsung Smart Home devices.

Local time for the event is Thursday 14 January, 6 PM. See the invitation below

