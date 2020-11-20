Samsung Rolls Out 2020 TV Models With Built-In Google Assistant for Direct Voice Command

The 2020 Samsung TVs will soon have Google Assistant alongside Amazon’s Alexa and Samsung’s own Bixby voice assistants. Google assistant was first launched in US TVs last month and will soon be rolled out in 12 other countries including the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

Samsung says that Google’s Voice assistant will be used to control the TV directly with commands such as adjusting the channel or volume. You can also ask it to command other compatible smart home appliances such as the lights.

Google Assistant can also provide feedback on queries regarding the weather or traffic as it integrates with other Google features such as photos, maps, calendar and search. You can also ask it to play music down to a specific song.

Samsung 2019 TVs were also integrated with Google Assistant. However, the only way to access it was by using a separate device such as a Bluetooth or smart speaker.

The new models will have Google Assistant built in to the TV meaning the commands will be directed to the TV. This will be done by simply pressing the microphone button on the remote control so your message is relayed.

Samsung’s own Bixby may not be used much from now as Google assistant’s features are more powerful and allow for more functions.

The feature will be rolled out on all Samsung 2020 4k and 8K QLED TVs, Crystal UHD TVs, The Frame, The Serif, The Sero and Terrace, in compatible countries.

