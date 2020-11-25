Samsung Reportedly Discontinuing Galaxy Note Series Ahead Of Galaxy Z Fold 3 Launch

Samsung will reportedly discontinue its Galaxy Note series with speculations rife that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be launched in June 2021.

According to Korean Publication, Aju News, Samsung has started developing the final Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable smartphones samples in anticipation of the launch in June next year.

The report also says that Samsung electronics and Samsung Display will use technology that allows light to pass through the gap between pixels to take photos. The phone will also come with an in-display selfie camera, which the company is willing to ditch if the screen and the image display are not up to par.

Samsung Galaxy Note Series lovers might find the Galaxy Z Fold 3 ideal as it will come with the S Pen, a Note Series fixture. The foldable series was initially launched without the S pen. Flagship models like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 have plastic screens that scratch easily when the pen and screen make contact hence the ommission.

The company has now developed a second generation ultra thin glass (UTG) screen display for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, making it possible to include the S Pen.

Aju News stated that Samsung was discontinuing its Galaxy Note Series as it was bringing the S pen to the Galaxy S flagship phones and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy Note series was launched in 2011.

