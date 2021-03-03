Samsung Named Top Global TV Manufacturer 15 Years in a Row

Samsung has been named the top Global TV manufacturer for the 15th consecutive year. According to market research firm, Omdia, Samsung Electronics recorded 31.8% in global TV market share by revenue in Q4 2020, retaining the largest annual category market share by revenue in 2020, at 31.9%.

Samsung attributes its success to the innovation of new technologies that has grown its user base in the Q-LED portfolio, manufacture of the ultra-large screen segment over 75 inches, the broadening of a Lifestyle TV portfolio, and what the company terms as a series of industry, category, and product “firsts”.

“Consumers use screens every day to entertain, connect with loved ones, work, exercise from home, and do much more. And we have seen how different lifestyles and routines have not only evolved but converged,” said Jong-hee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We continue to be incredibly humbled by the trust placed in our vision and products; it is what drives our relentless pursuit to deliver cutting-edge innovation and a best-in-class screen experience that meets the needs of the modern-day consumer.”

Samsung said its 2021 plans include the introduction and expansion of core products by incorporating proprietary technology and features across all TV lineups such as Samsung’s new Neo QLED lineup along with Samsung’s MICRO LED and Lifestyle TVs.

