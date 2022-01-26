Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Set for February 9

Samsung has confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event slated for Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 6 pm Kenyan time. This year, the invitation features a large letter ‘S’ with the words “The Epic Standard,” which means customers can expect the unveiling of the Galaxy S22 series during the virtual event.

This is no surprise as Samsung had already hinted that it would debut a new S-series Ultra device in February.

Previous leaks of the S22 indicate the phone might come with a smaller 6.1-inch display compared to S21’s 6.2-inch display. It might also come with a storage silo for the S-Pen stylus, just like the Note, a larger 5,000 mAh capacity battery and a couple of upgrades on the software, as opposed to significant design changes.

The next Galaxy Samsung Smartphone is already available for reservation on the company’s website, where the event will be live-streamed.

