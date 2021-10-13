Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2 to be Held October 20

Samsung has announced its ‘Galaxy Unpacked Part 2’ event to be held on Wednesday October 20. The company is expected to unveil varieties of its Galaxy series during the event.

A message from Samsung hinted at personalization of the devices.

“Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colorful, interesting, and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality.”

“Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology.” the tech giant said.

Speculations are rife that the Galaxy phones could be getting some new colours or various customization options.

Samsung’s event will take place on Wednesday after Apple holds its event on Monday where it is expected to unveil new MacBook Pros.

