Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications and Price in Kenya

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) is already available for sale in the market. This article will detail some of the specifications you can expect on the phone.

The 5G smartphone features a 6.5″ Super AMOLED display with a 1080×2400 resolution.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and uses Samsung’s Snapdragon 865 Chipset (7nm+) with an octacore processor. It is a single SIM phone with a slot for a microSDXC card. Samsung S20 FE comes in variations of 128GB memory and 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and 8GB RAM.

Read: Read: Oppo A93 Specs and Price In Kenya

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a triple camera with 12MP on the main camera,8MP on the telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities and 12MP on the ultrawide camera. The camera also comes with LED flash, auto-HDR and panorama.

The phone features a single 32MP selfie camera on High definition. Video resolution for both cameras come in a variance of 4k@30/60 fps (frames per second) and 1080@30/60fps. This gives the video a smoother view and ease for playback on slow motion.

The standard S20 comes with 8K/24fps video which is more superior but most users are not really enthusiastic as the 4K seems perfectly adequate.

The 5G enabled smartphone comes with a non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery that is fast charging at 25W. It can also be charged wirelessly at 15W.

Read also: Samsung Unveils The Galaxy A42 5G- Here are the Specs

One other impressive feature of the phone is that it is water resistant and be immersed into a 1.5 metre depth for a whole 30 minutes. Perfect for those under-water pics.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in lavender, mint, Navy, White, Red and Orange colours. It retails between Sh65,000 and Sh70,000 online and in retail shops.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu