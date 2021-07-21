in TECH

Samsung Expected to Unveil Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watches on Aug 11

Samsung Unpacked Event
Samsung has announced the next Unpacked Event slotted for August 11 at 1700hrs Kenyan time. The company is expected to unveil the next version of its foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The tech giant is also expected to unveil its new Galaxy watches which will be the first to use the new combined Wear platform.

The first generation Z Fold was originally plagued by issues with its display such as peeling screens. The company seems to have redeemed itself with better screens with Z Fold 2, and leaks from the latest Z Fold 3 allude to it having an even stronger glass. However, The Verge reports that the screens are still more fragile compared to the regular smartphone screens.

The leaks also show that the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 will support the same 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens camera on Z Fold 2.

The Galaxy Unpacked will be held virtually via a live stream on Samsung’s website

Written by Vanessa Murrey

