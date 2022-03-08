Samsung Could Apply No-Charger Policy on All Models

After shipping out the Samsung S21 without chargers, Samsung is reportedly planning to adopt the same trend on their low end smartphones.

According to SamMobile, the tech giant could soon remove all chargers from their mobile phone models.

The trend started two years ago when Apple made the decision to start shipping out their iPhones without a phone charger. At the time, Samsung mocked its biggest rival for the move, but within the same year, it applied the no-charger policy with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The company claims that the decision is motivated by environmental concerns, as consumers will be able to reuse charger heads and charging cords from previous phones.

Read: EU Ruling Now Requires Smartphone Manufacturers to Adopt Common Charger

The latest Samsung A13 has been released without a charger, and the rest of the A and M series lineup is expected to follow suit.

Other android mobile phone manufacturers have also revealed plans to go the same route in the future. However, Chinese smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi and Oppo are claiming the market with very fast chargers in their phone boxes.

Experts are now convinced that most or all major mobile phone manufacturers will stop shipping headphones and chargers for free with the devices in the future. This will allow them to lower the prices of their smartphones and increase sales of their accessories.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...