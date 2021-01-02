Samsung Confirms Galaxy Buds Pro- Here’s What to Expect

Samsung is set to unveil its truly wireless earbuds in the next few weeks. Many websites had already leaked details of the buds, but now Samsung has confirmed the upcoming buds indirectly.

Samsung Canada has already listed one of the models- the Galaxy buds Pro, on its website. The model number is SM-R190 and this particular model is expected to be among Samsung’s top of the line buds.

They are expected to come loaded with multiple features including noise cancellation. In terms of price, they are expected to cost more than Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Live.

Read: Samsung Unveils The Galaxy A42 5G- Here are the Specs

The Galaxy Buds Pro features previously leaked and now certified include an in-ear canal design with 3D spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, Ambient Mode, Conversation Mode, and touch controls.

They also come with Bluetooth 5.1 with LE, a dual-driver setup and can last for up to 22 hours before charging.

Other noted features include NFC, USB Type-C port, fast and wireless charging. The Galaxy buds Pro buds are expected to go for $199 (about Sh.21,000) and are considered an excellent match for Apple Airods Pro priced at $249.

