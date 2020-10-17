Samsung Beats Huawei to Lead in Global Smartphone Sales in August

A report by Counterpoint Research shows that Samsung widened its market share gap with Huawei in the month of August. According to the report, Samsung accounted for 22 percent of the overall smartphone sales in August compared to Huawei’s 16 percent.

The report also highlights the growth of the sales from April this year where Huawei was leading with 21 percent and Samsung with 20 percent. The differences can be attributed to China’s early economic resumption while the rest of the world experienced their first wave of the pandemic.

Samsung’s growth can also be attributed to the reopening of the global economy. Increasing tensions between the west and China have also worked in Samsung’s favour.

Apple managed to retain its 12 percent market share and the recent launch of iPhone 12 is expected to boost its sales in this last quarter.

“Geopolitical policies and political affairs among nations are affecting the smartphone market in many ways. There will be heightened marketing activity to seize opportunity in these regions and sentiments. As a result, the concentration of top players in the smartphone market will be much stronger. We see players like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and OPPO benefitting the most.” Research Analyst Minsoo Kang said.

Xiaomi and Oppo are expected to increase their market share as they gain traction as alternative Chinese brands slated to fill the void left by Huawei in Europe.

