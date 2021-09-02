President Samia Suluhu Atones For Goof About Women Footballers Having Flat Chests

Rais Samia Suluhu is the new sponsor of Cecafa Women’s Club Championship to the tune of around Kshs 10,000,000.

Due to the sponsorship, the regional tournament will now be known as “Samia Women Cup.”

The latest development comes days after the first women president of Tanzania said that women footballers are flat chested and not attractive for marriage.

Read: Female Footballers Are Flat-chested, Unattractive To Marry, Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Claims

The sentiments were roundly condemned.

From the kitty, the winner of the championship will pocket Kshs 3 million, runners up Ksh 2 million and the second runners up Ksh 1 million.

The deal is almost twice the sponsorship Rwandan president Paul Kagame offers for the Cecafa Men’s Challenge Cup, known as Kagame Cup , which stands at Ksh 6 million.

