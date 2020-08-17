Samburu Senator Steve Lelegwe Allegedly Arrested On His Way To Senate

Samburu senator Dr Steve Lelegwe has been arrested, Elgeyo Marakwet lawmaker Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

Speaking on the floor of the House, the vocal legislator revealed that his colleague was apprehended at Riverside on his way to the senate.

On twitter, the immediate former majority leader said that Lelegwe had been taken to Samburu for “grilling”.

“Senator Lelegwe (Samburu County) has just been arrested he is being taken to Samburu for “grilling”,” he said.

Senator Lelegwe (Samburu County) has just been arrested he is being taken to Samburu for “grilling”. No Malala, Langat and Lelegwe No SENATE — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 17, 2020

Earlier, Murkomen threatened to stall senate proceedings should his colleagues from Kakamega and Bomet; Cleophas Malala and Christopher Langat are not released.

According to Murkomen, Langat’s home was surrounded by alleged DCI officers while that of Malala was surrounded by 4 police vehicles.

Dr Langat’s home in Nyayo Estate Embakasi was the first to be raided at around 10 pm, forcing fellow senators to come to his rescue. The officers, however, held their ground, and by the time of going to press they were surrounding his house.

Speaking through the window of his house, Senator Langat held that he would not go anywhere till morning.

“I was in church in the morning if you wanted you would have arrested me, where are you taking me at night?” he posed.

Other officers raided the home of Senator Malala at around 2 am, demanding to arrest him. The officers led by an inspector Dominic Muli said that they had been sent by a Pius Gitahi from the Special Unit.

According to Murkomen who was present at Senator Langat’s home during the arrest, the Senators were being targeted for their staunch opposition against the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) revenue sharing formula.

Meanwhile, Nandi senator Samson Cherargei has sought for the adjournment of sitting over the aforementioned arrests.

