Samasource Employees Claim To Have Been Locked In At Ole Sereni Since April

Employees of Samasource, a technology company in Kenya, are said to be locked at Ole Sereni Hotel since April to work from the facility.

According to an employee who has leaked the information to blogger Abraham Mutai, the workers have been threatened that they will not be allowed back if they leave.

“They continue to threaten us that we wont be allowed to come back to work if we leave and even worse is; the mothers who have been cut off completely from their little kids given most of staff members are young people under 30 yrs for months now,” says a staffer who sought anonymity.

According to the worker, a good number of rich outsiders have been coming into the bars, gym and swimming pool especially to see girls

“(I) am afraid this is another time bomb waiting to happen should one infection occur and given that chefs and service guys work in shifts and usually go out to their families,” he adds.

In March, at least 720 youths said to have been hired by the firm were arrested and quarantined at Maanzoni Lodge after they went against the government directives of social distancing due to Covid-19.

The employees were later released under unclear circumstances and a tweet announcing the same through @spokespersonGoK deleted.

In a statement, Samasource said it had received approval from the Ministry of Health to accommodate its staff in the home-away-from-home work-space. The workers, according to photos shared from within, were congested and forced to share facilities like beds.

“Maanzoni Lodge has been inspected by the county ministry of health and stated that the facility passed all health requirements,” said Faith Nbutu, Samasource HR senior director.

It is not clear whether health guidelines by the Ministry of Health are being observed at Ole Sereni. Kahawa Tungu could not also independently verify the allegations by the worker.

