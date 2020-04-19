Sam Nyamweya Officially Joins Race To Challenge Nick Mwendwa For FKF Presidency

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has officially declared intention to challenge for the seat in the forthcoming elections.

Nyamweya sensed defeat and withdrew from 2016 polls which the current jefe Nick Mwendwa won by a landslide.

Even after exiting the scene, Nyamweya used all means to distabilise Nick’s rule especially through court battles some of which he won.

Twice his group managed to stop FKF elections using Sports Dispute Tribunal, creating a crisis which has called for FIFA intervention.

If elected, he has promised among other things to renew Kenyan Premier League Limited’s mandate to run Kenya’s top flight, which ends this year.

Nyamweya’s last tenure as FKF president was dogged by hue and cry over ill treatment of Harambee Stars players.

In one incident involving the Stars, the team almost missed a World Cup qualifier return match to Praia, Cape Verde over poor logistics and go slow due to nonpayment.

But Nyamweya says he has learnt from his past mistakes and that to error is human.

“Yes, I made mistakes, but it is human to make errors and then learn from them. That learning will increase my vigour and fairness in the future.”

He will be up against Nick when the elections are called.

If elected he intends to use his network to bring corporate support to the game.

“I will also be activating my important network of Corporate Leaders and Captains of industry both locally and internationally to support and partner with us in developing the beautiful game.”

