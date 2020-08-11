Sally Bolo: Gor Mahia Elections Taught Me Valuable Insights

Gor Mahia weekend elections left a sour taste in a few mouths, like most do.

One of the contestants who came out bruised, Sally Bolo, says she picked “valuable” insights from the exercise she highly disputed.

The former treasurer of the club bitterly lost to Francis Wasuna in the vice chairman post’s contest.

She alleged vote rigging and was involved in a small fracas at the tallying as she tried unsuccessfully to raise her concerns.

Despite the loss, Sally says the elections taught her that “do not let fear hold you back from challenging what is blatantly wrong.”

“The events of this past weekend, in as far as the Gor Mahia FC elections unfolded, have taught me valuable insights.

“But I think the most important one is that in Life,regardless of what is happening around us,do not let Fear hold you back from challenging what is blatantly wrong,” she tweeted.

“It is easy to watch quietly as wrong things happen before our very eyes, but may we be men and women who refuse to let this persist in our presences.

“Stand up, Speak Out, and be counted, even if you are the minority.Your voice will one day make the difference.”

In another contest, Dolfina Odhiambo floored Chrispine Okoth in the treasurer race.

Sally is not ruling out going to court to seek justice.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu