Former Gor Mahia Official Sally Bollo Joins Race For Lang’ata Seat

Former Gor Mahia Football Club treasurer Sally Bollo is among the latest entrants in the race for the Lang’ata Constituency Member of Parliament seat.

Bar any hindrances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Kenya is set for General Election next year, and different aspirants are already jostling for positions.

The seat is currently held by Nixon Korir, who is roundly viewed as an outsider, having clinched it narrowly on the ruling Jubilee Party ticket in the last polls.

“My commitment to development and engagement of the community will be at the center stage of my candidature,” said Sally, a former bank manager, and the only woman aspirant in the race so far.

“I thereby look forward to a transparent and fair process that will ensure competence and not chest stumping carry the day, that policies and accountable leadership will be the yardstick with which we select leaders in this coming race, and as a whole, in the country,” she added.

Langata was hived off the larger Kibra Constituency which was considered the political bedrock of Opposition Chief and Orange Democratic (ODM) Party leader, Raila Odinga.

Sally alongside former Odinga aide Silas Jakakimba and Dan Oketch will be gunning to fly the much fancied ODM ticket in election, and will therefore be subjected to a vetting process.

