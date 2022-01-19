Video: Emotional Salima Mukansanga Thanks Rwandans After Making History At Afcon

Rwandan Salima Mukansanga on Tuesday made history as the first ever female referee to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon.

Salima was in charge of a highly entertaining Group B fixture which ended 2-1 for Zimbabwe against Guinea in Yaounde, Cameroon.

“I have nothing to say but thank Rwandans. It’s a big privilege [to be here],” she said in a brief interview before being overcome by emotions.

Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga breaks into tears as she reacts on becoming the first woman to ever officiate an AFCON match. "I have nothing to say but thank Rwandans. It's a big privilege [to be here]"#AFCON2021 VIDEO: @uwimaclarisse pic.twitter.com/mBtZwTVSAq — The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) January 18, 2022

On Monday, a Confederation of African Football (CAF) statement said she would handle the match with two female assistant referees, Carine Atemzabong of Cameroon and Fatiha Jermoumi of Morocco.

However, she was assisted by male officials.

Salima had previously served a fourth official.

