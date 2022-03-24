Explosive New Kenyan Telenovela ‘Salem’ To Premiere on Maisha Magic Plus This April

The shows on Maisha Magic Plus (DStv Channel 163 and GOtv Supa Channel 3) are among the greatest on television.

The temperatures are about to go up even higher with an explosive new telenovela premiering this April.

Starring Mumbi Maina, Foi Wambui, Melvin Alusa, Brian Kabugi among other critically acclaimed cast, Salem is a riveting, thrilling and spectacular story about inequality- rich versus the poor, and about how fine the line between the two can be.

It is the story of relatable characters – people we know, or people we may be – and the situations they must fight their way out of, be they of their own doing or beyond their control.

Ruth Apondi of the classic Kenyan Drama Tausi also makes a powerful TV comeback on the show.

Salem is a story about two families inhabiting separate but intersecting worlds: the Mufasa family in the high class, upmarket neighborhood of Karen and the humble Karani family in the high-density and chaotic Salem.

The former lives a glossy life with cracks hidden beneath it, while the latter is a tight-knit and loving family- until everyone’s lives are turned upside down by a devastating event.

“The addition of Salem to our growing and excellent content slate is further confirmation that Maisha Magic Plus is the go-to channel for premium local entertainment. We’re proud to consistently push the envelope and offer value to our customers, and this one will no doubt blow our audiences away,” said Margaret Mathore, Channel Head.

