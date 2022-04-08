Explosive Kenyan Telenovela ‘Salem’ to Premiere on Maisha Magic Plus Monday As Selina Exits Stage

Multichoice has unveiled a new Kenyan TV series, Salem, as curtains come down on the popular Swahili telenovela Selina on Friday.

Salem will premiere on Monday 11 April 2022 at 8.30pm on Maisha Magic Plus (DStv 163) and GOtv Supa (Channel 8).

The telenovela stars Mumbi Maina, Foi Wambui, Melvin Alusa, Brian Kabugi and other acclaimed TV stars.

The producers of the series promise non-stop riveting weekday viewing for DStv and GOtv customers bringing the twists and intrigues of the lives of two families that find themselves trying to make ends meet in two contrasting worlds of the rich and poor.

The TV drama brings out the reality of inequality- rich versus the poor and is a showcase of how fine the line between the two can be.







Speaking during the pre-screening of the show at Social House Hotel in Nairobi on Thursday, Margaret Mathore, Channel Head Maisha Magic Plus, said Salem is yet another top-notch production that will leave viewers glued to their TVs.

“Salem is another one of the unmatched premium local shows that you can expect to find on Maisha Magic Plus this April. Over the years, Maisha Magic has been the leader in the production and commissioning of local shows, and it is no different for Salem. We are proud to have this top-notch production on our platforms and to continue to offer Kenya an excellent slate of local entertainment on our channel,” she said.

On his part, Timothy Okwaro, M-Net Director for East and Central Africa Channels, affirmed Multichoice’s commitment to remain ahead of the pack in content delivery.

“Hyper-local content remains a strategic differentiator for us at MultiChoice. We are already aggressively playing in this space, and we will continue to raise the bar each time with new productions such as Salem. As the country’s most loved storyteller we have continued to partner with both local talent and producers to ensure our customers have only the best selection of local shows. We celebrate the cast and crew of Salem and congratulate them on this great milestone,” said Okwaro.

According to veteran and award-winning producer, Njoki Muhoho, Salem is inspired by the reality of our world, the stories that we live out each day, and the tangible lives that we live.

“Having the opportunity to tell stories that audiences can connect with is the backbone of telling local stories. Salem is testimony that our creative industry is rising to the challenge of creating relatable and high-quality local content, as told through the lens of those that live it,” she said.

Muhoho is known for her famous past productions Mama Duka and New Directions among the many accolades she has received.

To enjoy the new show, DStv customers can purchase the full kit HD decoder plus one-month viewing on DStv Access for only Ksh2,999. GOtv customers can purchase the GOtv decoder for Ksh1,299 plus one month viewing on GOtv Plus.

Here are more photos from the launch:

