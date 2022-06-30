Sakaja’s Woes Deepen As CUE Revokes His Degree Again

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has yet again revoked Johnson Sakaja’s degree after concluding investigations into the authenticity of his academic papers.

In a letter addressed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CUE says the Gubernatorial aspirant has not submitted any proof to show he studied and acquired the degree at the Team University.

Notably, CUE while summoning Sakaja a few weeks ago had asked him to present certain documents to prove he was a student and graduated from the aforementioned University.

Among them were:

Application and admission letters from the university, and evidence of registration including Student ID,

The Credit Accumulation and Transfer System

Course description for the Bachelor of Science in Management

Course units taken

Transcripts

Examinations schedules

Graduation Booklet.

“Based on these findings and in compliance with the ongoing provisions of sections of The Universities Act, 2012, Party XI of The Universities Regulations 2014, The Universities Standards and Guidelines, 2014, and the Standards for recognition and Equation of qualifications and granted the disclaimer in the certificate of recognition issued, the Commission has come to the m inescapable decision to that the purported degree certificate of Bachelor of Science in Management (External) is ineligible for recognition,” the letter states.

Earlier, the Ugandan government launched a probe into the validity of Senator Sakaja’s degree from Team University.

This was after Uganda’s Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni received a letter from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) requesting that her administration looks into the authenticity of the lawmaker’s credentials.

The National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) stated that they will release their findings after they conclude investigations, reported a Ugandan newspaper, New Vision.

“Let us finalize our investigations and everyone will know. We cannot share anything now until the investigations are complete,” said NHCE Executive director Prof Mary Okweakol.

Mr Okweakol added that the investigations are at an advanced stage. A former Team University student told the daily that Sakaja did not graduate with the class of 2016, saying that only six students had graduated and the Senator was not one of them.

“We didn’t have online studies at the time and when we graduated in October 21, 2016, we were only six students. I know them because we are classmates,” noted the student.

Sakaja has maintained that he earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from the aforementioned University in 2016.

CUE had already revoked its recognition of Sakaja’s degree and made a commitment to launch an investigation into the validity of the documents the UDA gubernatorial candidate for Nairobi submitted to the IEBC for clearance to vie.

The High Court has since barred the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from removing Sakaja from the list of cleared candidates for the Nairobi Governor’s seat, and suspended CUE’s revocation.

On Tuesday, a voter, Dennis Wahome, moved to court seeking orders compelling the electoral agency not to print the gubernatorial ballot papers until a case against Sakaja is heard and determined.

Wahome claimed that, should the IEBC list Sakaja’s name on the ballots, the constitutional provisions governing the county governor election will be violated, and citizens of Nairobi City will continue to have their democratic rights abused.

