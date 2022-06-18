Sakaja’s Woes Deepen as Police Launch Criminal Investigations into Degree Saga

The Police have now weighed in on the issue surrounding the authenticity of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s university degree. Through a statement shared on social media, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the National Police Service had launched Criminal Investigations to establish whether Sakaja and Machakos county Gubernatorial hopeful Wavinya Ndeti had committed a criminal offense.

“The NPS has commenced criminal investigations into the genuineness of the certificates presented for clearance to the IEBC by two political aspirants, namely Hon Johnson Sakaja and Hon Wavinya Ndeti, both gubernatorial aspirants for Nairobi and Machakos counties respectively, and determine if any offense has been committed.” the statement reads.

Sakaja has been in the headlines after doubts were cast into the authenticity of his degree from Team University in Uganda.

The Senator is set to present himself to the Commission of University Education pending determination of the issue by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

In the Statement, the NPS also wants the Director of Criminal Investigations to investigate the authenticity of all documents presented to the IEBC by the political aspirants.

“Consequently, the Inspector General of the NPS has directed the Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to conduct speedy investigations into such authenticity and genuineness of all the certificates, testimonials, and respective documentation presented to IEBC for clearance by the two aforesaid aspirants to logical conclusion.

