Nairobi Senator Sakaja Formally Writes To Speaker Lusaka Resigning From Ad-hoc Committee On Covid-19

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has formally written to Speaker Ken Lusaka tendering his resignation from the senate ad-hoc committee on Covid-19.

In a letter, Sakaja said his resignation was effective from July 20.

“I hereby tender my resignation as the chairman and a member of the senate Ad hoc committee on Covid-19,” the letter reads.

The senator on Tuesday morning appeared before chief magistrate Roselyne Onganya and pleaded guilty to flouting COVID-19 rules on July 18 at 0100 hours at Ladies lounge bar along Dennis Pritt Road in Kilimani.

He was slapped with a Sh15,000 fine which he has apparently paid already or serve three months behind bars.

The first time senator resigned from the committee on Monday after presenting himself to the police for statement recording.

Sakaja apologized for his behaviour noting that stepping down from his position as chair was a way of setting an example for others.

“I wish to state that I have resigned from the Ad Hoc Committee that I have been chairing and have notified the speaker of the same with the aim of setting a good example,” said the Nairobi Senator.

“On flouting the rules, I was wrong, and I’m sorry. I will face the law like any other Kenya. However, what I found unfair was the harassment meted on my family from Saturday to Sunday. I’m not a fugitive, I was released on a cash bail and if they wanted me to appear, they should have summoned me.

“On Friday it was not official duty. I was not oversighting; I was not looking at what they were doing. I was on the wrong on that one. I agree and I am sorry.”

