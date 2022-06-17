Sakaja Takes On DCI Kinoti Following Links To International Criminal Ring

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja is not backing down from a fight with the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti.

The legislator who is seeking to take over from Governor Anne Kananu in August, was facing arrest on Thursday night.

According to the Nation, the embattled legislator was a man under siege after detectives connected him to an international criminal syndicate.

The senior sleuth told the daily that the lawmaker and officials from Uganda’s Team University are suspects in an international organised crime syndicate.

Read: President Uhuru Intimidated CUE into Revoking Uganda Degree – Sakaja Claims

“We will not surrender our capital city to frauds. We will involve all international agencies in investigating and prosecuting anyone involved in academic fraud,” Mr Kinoti is quoted by the daily.

Sakaja has maintained that he acquired a degree from the varsity in 2016.

Taking to social media on Friday, the former TNA chairman told Kinoti that he will not be intimidated into dropping his bid for a “State project”.

The senator believes the drama surrounding his degree is orchestrated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the “deep state” so as to enable Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe take over the reins of power come August 9.

Sakaja told Kinoti that he is currently at his Riverside Office if he there is need to meet him.

“Threats of arrest and persecution by the state will not intimidate us or change the will of the people of Nairobi,” said “Super senator”.

“Your office will not install a project on the people of Nairobi. My qualifications are legit and the relevant institutions have refused to play along with your games. Let the people decide.”.

Sakaja risks a three-year jail term if a court finds that he forged his academic degree certificate and transcripts.