Sakaja Forced To Resign As Chairman of Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has resigned as the chairman of the Senate Adhoc Committee on COVID-19 following his controversial arrest.

“I take responsibility for having flouted the COVID-19 rules, I was outside my home past 9 PM…It is regrettable but all of us make mistakes,” he said.

"I take responsibility for having flouted the COVID-19 rules, I was outside my home past 9PM…It is regrettable but all of us make mistakes." – Senator Sakaja#NTVSasa pic.twitter.com/mDHrr3SosM — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) July 20, 2020

This comes after he faced backlash following his arrest on Saturday for flouting COVID-19 guidelines that bar people from drinking alcohol at nightclubs and prevent citizens from being outside after 9 PM and before 4AM.

Sakaja who chaired the Senate ad hoc committee on Covid-19 was arrested on Saturday morning at Ladies Lounge with three others.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja At the Kilimani Police station accompanied by Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo jnr(in official governemnt vehicle) & Lawyer John Khaminwa. Video courtesy pic.twitter.com/W1Epn5P2CZ — Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) July 20, 2020

Read: Senator Sakaja Presents Self At Kilimani Police Station To Record Statement Over Saturday Arrest (Video)

Earlier, Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo, following his release on Saturday, said the senator had promised to present himself to the police but had since gone AWOL.

“He has not recorded the statement. I am sure he will be recording anytime. We don’t know his whereabouts. He said he would present himself to the police. We hope he will keep his word,” Ndolo told the Star.

Reports indicate that he had been seeking refuge at a senior civil servant’s Karen home to escape spending the weekend in a police cell. Ultimately, a police report shows that at the time of his arrest, the lawmaker who has close ties with the President became violent.

This morning, however, he walked into the station accompanied by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and lawyer John Khaminwa.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu