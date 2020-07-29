Sakaja Replaced By Sylvia Kasanga As Chair Of Senate Ad-hoc Committee On Covid-19

Nominated Senator Sylvia Kasanga has replaced Nairobi Johnson Sakaja as the chairperson for the senate ad-hoc committee on Covid-19.

Kasanga previously served as Sakaja’s vice chair.

In a tweet, Kasanga thanked the committee members for allowing her lead the all important Committee.

“It is with great humility that I humbly thank the Senate Ad hoc Covid-19 Response Committee for deeming me fit, to assume leadership as their Chairperson. This honor comes at a time when the response against the pandemic is at its peak, and when infections are on a steep rise,” she wrote.

As such, noting the grave importance of this Parliament Committee, I hereby promise to give my utmost focus and attention in steering it to consider and arrive at the best possible outcomes for all Kenyans.#SoHelpMeGod#TogetherWeShallOvercome pic.twitter.com/CBzJETybOk — Senator Sylvia Kasanga (@SylviaKasanga) July 29, 2020

On Tuesday, Bomet Senator Christopher Andrew Langat joined the committee that is mandated with oversight of the government’s response to the pandemic.

Majority Whip Irungu Kangata issued a notice of motion for approval of Langat’s appointment.

“The Ay’s have it,” Senate speaker Ken Lusaka said.

Sakaja tendered his resignation last week after he was caught and charged with flouting COVID-19 rules.

The “Super Senator” had been caught drinking outside Ladies Lounge with 9 others.

He was apprehended with three others who did not manage to escape arrest.

On Tuesday last week, he was arraigned and fined Sh15,000 or serve a three month jail sentence.

Addressing the media, Sakaja said he was stepping down so as to set an example for the youth.

“I hereby tender my resignation as the chairman and a member of the senate Ad hoc committee on Covid-19,” Sakaja said in a letter to Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

The resignation took effect on July 20.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday warned that no “mheshimiwa” or individual regardless of status will be spared should they be caught going against government directive.

