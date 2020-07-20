Senator Sakaja Presents Self At Kilimani Police Station To Record Statement Over Saturday Arrest (Video)

Nairobi County senator Johnson Sakaja has presented himself at Kilimani Police Station after police launched a manhunt.

The Nairobi legislator is said to have gone into hiding on Saturday after his release.

He had been arrested for flouting COVID-19 guidelines that bar people from drinking alcohol at nightclubs and prevent citizens from being outside after 9 pm and before 4am.

Sakaja who chairs the Senate ad hoc committee on Covid-19, was arrested on Saturday morning at Ladies Lounge with three others.

This morning, he walked into the station accompanied by Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and lawyer John Khaminwa.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja At the Kilimani Police station accompanied by Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo jnr(in official governemnt vehicle) & Lawyer John Khaminwa. Video courtesy pic.twitter.com/W1Epn5P2CZ — Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) July 20, 2020

Earlier, Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo, following his release on Saturday, said the senator had promised to present himself to the police but had since gone AWOL.

“He has not recorded the statement. I am sure he will be recording anytime. We don’t know his whereabouts. He said he would present himself to the police. We hope he will keep his word,” Ndolo told the Star.

Reports indicate that he has been seeking refuge at a senior civil servant’s Karen home to escape spending the weekend in a police cell.

Sakaja had allegedly threatened to instigate the transfer of officers involved in his drunken arrest within 24 hours.

A police report also shows that at the time of his arrest, the lawmaker who has close ties with the President, became violent.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu