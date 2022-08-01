Sakaja Now Alleges Plot To Rig Elections In Favour Of Azimio Candidates

Nairobi UDA Gubernatorial candidate has claimed that there is a plot to rig elections in favor of Azimio candidates.

Sakaja now says the plot is aimed to ensure candidates in the Azimio La Umoja Coalition candidates in the sit emerge victorious.

Apparently, a meeting was held last week at a hotel in Nairobi with the county administration including chiefs present. Thus, he alleges the county chiefs were briefed on the plan and directed to foresee its success.

Sakaja also alleges that some officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) are part of the plot.

“Chiefs should keep off election process. Your work is to provide security and ensure Kenyans are receiving services from the national government, stop being used to interfere with elections,” Mr Sakaja said during a church service on Sunday.

This comes in the wake of claims that Suna East MP and Raila Odinga’s close ally Junet Mohamed was meeting with IEBC officials to plot election rigging.

A video was leaked online purporting to capture Junet in a phone call with other officials plotting election rigging.

Junet has however come clean on the matter terming the recording as fake and called on the investigative agencies to investigate the matter.

“Junet Mohamed urges the public to ignore the video, which appears to be one of the last desperate acts of a dying political campaign that has been based on years of lies, innuendoes, mudslinging, arrogance, chest-thumping, name-calling, insults and now – waking up to the reality of a lost election – is on a sympathy seeking spree!” Junet said in a statement.

