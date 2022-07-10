Sakaja, Malala Among Candidates Gazetted By IEBC For August Polls

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted the names of candidates cleared to vie for elective seats in the 2022 polls.

Making list are Johnson Sakaja of UDA, Cleophas Malala (ANC) and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.

The three have cases pending in court challenging their academic credentials.

The electoral agency has, however, failed to gazette Wiper’s Mike Sonko and UDA’s Karungo wa Thang’wa.

The duo were earlier this week handed a reprieve after a court ordered the IEBC to clear them for the polls that are barely a month away.

The electoral agency failed to clear the two on grounds that they were impeached from office.

Justices David Majanja, Mugure Thande and Chacha Mwita lifted orders issued by Justices Anthony Mrima and John Mativo, paving way for Sonko and Thang’wa to vie for the Mombasa governor and Kiambu senator seats, respectively.

“Since the orders were issued ex parte, this court has jurisdiction to review or set the orders aside. The effect of the ex parte orders is determined with finality the eligibility of the respondents as candidates of the respective positions,” said Justice Majanja.

“We think every party has to be given an opportunity to be heard before adverse orders herein are issued.”

With the two missing on the list of gazetted candidates, the Kiambu senate seat will be fought for by Kigunda Makena (Kenya National Congress), Gathekia Alice Wangari (Tujibebe Wakenya Party), Maara George Jonathan (Jubilee Party), Mugwe John Gathigi (Independent), Waikenda Machel T Karanja (Chama Cha Kazi), Wangongu George Njoroge (Safina party), and Wanjiru Joseph Kamau (Usawa Kwa Wote Party).

In Mombasa, the candidates will be; Bollo Hezron Awiti (Vibrant Democratic Party), Hassan Omar (UDA), Jama Amin Ali (PAA), Mwaruwa Abdalla Hemed (Independent), Nzaro Salim Omar (UPIA), Nassir Abdullswamad Sheriff (ODM) and Omari Said Abdalla (Usawa Kwa Wote Party).

